Dumka, May 20: Five people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Tuesday. They were apprehended on Monday evening and would be produced before a court here on Tuesday, an officer said. The incident occurred on May 16 under the Mufassil Police Station limits, he said. Jharkhand Shocker: Minor Girl Kidnapped and Gangraped During Wedding Ceremony in Gumla District, 6 Arrested.

The girl lodged a complaint with the police station on May 17, claiming that she had gone to a relative's house for a marriage function, where an armed man forcibly took her to a deserted place. The victim alleged that she was raped by the person and his four associates. "Based on an FIR, a team was set up and all five accused were arrested on Monday. They will be produced before the court on Tuesday," Mufassil Police Station in-charge Satyam Kumar said. The medical test of the girl has also been conducted, the officer added.

