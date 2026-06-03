Jodhpur Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Clear Skies and High Temperatures Expected, Peaking at 40°C

Jodhpur residents can anticipate a clear and warm day on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as the city braces for a day dominated by sunshine. The forecast indicates a high temperature of 36°C, with the heat feeling more intense at 39°C due to prevailing humidity levels of 37%. A gentle breeze will be present, with wind speeds around 10 km/h, offering minimal respite from the midday warmth. The skies are expected to remain largely cloudless throughout the day, contributing to the sunny conditions.

Current Weather in Jodhpur, India — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Temperature 36°C Feels Like 39°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 37% Wind Speed 10 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Jodhpur — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 12:00 39°C Clear sky 2% 8 km/h 14:00 40°C Mainly clear 8% 8 km/h 16:00 40°C Mainly clear 16% 10 km/h 18:00 38°C Clear sky 16% 10 km/h 20:00 36°C Clear sky 8% 11 km/h 22:00 35°C Clear sky 3% 12 km/h 00:00 33°C Clear sky 1% 12 km/h

Jodhpur, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Looking at the hourly breakdown, temperatures will climb steadily from the morning. By 10:00 AM, expect a temperature of 37°C under clear skies. The mercury is predicted to peak around 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM, touching 39°C and 40°C respectively. While the chance of rain remains minimal throughout the day, slight increases are forecast in the afternoon and early evening, reaching up to 16% by 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM. As the day transitions into night, temperatures will gradually decrease, settling around 33°C by midnight, with clear skies persisting.

Recent weather patterns in Rajasthan have been dynamic, with reports of significant thunderstorms and dust storms affecting neighbouring regions in the past 48 hours. While Jodhpur itself is forecast for clear skies today, the proximity to areas that have experienced severe weather warrants vigilance. Residents should remain aware of any sudden changes, although the primary outlook for Jodhpur today points towards consistent, warm, and dry conditions.

Given the warm forecast, it is advisable for Jodhpur residents to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended for comfort. Outdoor activities planned for the day should factor in the rising temperatures, especially during the afternoon hours. While rain chances are low, carrying a light umbrella might be prudent for those out late, given the slight chance of isolated, very light showers in the early evening hours. The clear skies will also mean strong sun exposure, so sun protection measures are advised.

Overall, the Jodhpur weather today, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, will be characterized by clear skies and warm temperatures. The Jodhpur temperature is expected to be in the mid-30s Celsius for most of the day, with a 'feels like' temperature nudging towards 40°C. This Jodhpur weather update provides a clear picture for planning your day, with minimal disruption expected from precipitation. Residents can enjoy the sunshine, keeping in mind the need for sun protection and hydration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).