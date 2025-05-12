Mumbai, May 12: One of the biggest names in Bollywood and South, Kamal Haasan, penned a heartfelt note in the "honour of peace, and memory of courage" after Operation Sindoor. He showed his gratitude to the Indian brave-hearts for protecting our borders during these challenging times.

Haasan wrote on X, "As the guns fall silent and a fragile calm takes hold, let us take this moment to honour those who gave their lives so the rest of us could know peace. I salute our brave Armed Forces- who stood firm with eyes on the tricolor, hearts full of duty, and unwavering in the face of danger. You are India's pride- ever watchful, ever brave, guarding our borders and our peace. PM Modi Speech on Operation Sindoor: Highlights From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s First Address to Nation on India-Pakistan Tensions.

Praising the citizens who live near the border, he added, "To the people of India, especially our brethren in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat- your resilience has been extraordinary. You stood tall. And with you, the nation stood prouder." Appealing to the entire nation to stay together, Haasan shared, "In these testing times, we witnessed the greatest force of all - the unity of India."

Lauding the government for a befitting reply for the Pahalgam attack, the "Indian 2" actor wrote on the micro-blogging site, "I commend the Government of India for its firm response, which sent an unambiguous message to the world- India will not bend before terror." ‘India Will Not Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail’, Says PM Narendra Modi in His First Address to Nation After Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

"Victory must now lead to vigilance. A strong nation is a thinking nation. This is a time not for triumphalism, but for reflection- to learn, to refortify and to rebuild- in the service of a stronger India," Haasan concluded. After days of tension across the India-Pakistan border, the neighbouring countries finally agreed on a ceasefire on Saturday. However, Pakistan ended up violating the ceasefire just within a couple of hours.

