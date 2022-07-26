Thiruvananthapuram, July 26: As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, the Pangode Military Station here on Tuesday organised a unique tribute to the Late Captain Vikram Batra.

A 1500 sq ft underwater portrait of the war hero was made by artist Davinchi Suresh.

The event was organised by the Indian Army in association with a scuba team of Bond Water Sports Pvt Ltd to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To The Martyred Heroes Of India (Watch Video).

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on July 26 to mark India's Victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The day is dedicated to the eternal memory of the Fallen Heroes of Kargil War.

The largest underwater portrait of Captain Vikram Batra created at Pangode Military Station secured the URF World Records (Universal Records Forum).

The World Record Certificate was awarded by the URF authorities during the event.

The artist took eight hours to complete the unique 1500 sq ft underwater installation.

