Ithaca, February 27: A New York mother has expressed her astonishment after giving birth to a newborn weighing nearly double the size of an average infant. The delivery, which took place at the Cayuga Medical Centre in Ithaca, has set a new record for the heaviest baby ever born at the facility.

The parents, Terrica and Shawn, were aware that their son, Shawn Jr, would likely be larger than average based on prenatal expectations. However, the final weight of 5.9 kilograms recorded following the birth on January 31 surprised both the family and the medical staff.

Hospital Records Largest and Smallest Deliveries

The mother of four noted that the newborn has already bypassed standard infant sizes, transitioning immediately into clothing and diapers designed for infants aged three to six months. She described the experience as feeling as though she had given birth to a child who was already several months old.

In a social media post, the hospital shared a photograph of Shawn Jr alongside another infant, Margot, who was born on the same day weighing 1.8 kilograms. Margot’s parents, Chloe and Victor, remarked that the contrast between the two infants made the day even more memorable, highlighting the diverse nature of newborn sizes.

Medical Preparedness and Global Context

Robyn Torgalski, System Director of Maternal and Child Health at Cayuga Health, stated that the medical team is equipped to handle a wide range of birth weights. She emphasised that whether a child weighs approximately 1.8 kilograms or nearly 6 kilograms, the clinical priority remains providing specialised care for the family during the delivery process.

While Shawn Jr has set a local record in Ithaca, his weight remains significantly lower than the heaviest newborn ever documented. According to Guinness World Records, that title belongs to a baby born in Italy in 1955, who weighed 9.97 kilograms.

