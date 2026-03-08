Mumbai, March 8: A massive gathering of 9,111 women and students made history in Maharashtra's Dombivli today, March 8, by setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest "Lezim" dance performance. Organised to mark International Women's Day, the event saw participants from over 70 schools across the Thane district converge at the Shri Sant Savalaram Sports Complex. The synchronised five-and-a-half-minute performance successfully broke a 12-year-old record, marking a significant cultural milestone for the region.

Record-Breaking Lezim Dance Performance by 9,111 Women and Students

The official adjudicator for Guinness World Records, Swapnil Dangarikar, confirmed the achievement on-site, handing the certificate and medal to the organisers. The previous record was established on January 26, 2014, in Sangli, Maharashtra, where 7,338 participants performed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium. International Women’s Day 2026 Google Doodle: Tech Giant Dedicates Special Doodle To Honour Visionary Females in Fields of STEM.

Video Shows Lezim Dance in Dombivli Creating New Guinness World Record

Thousands of women from Dombivli, a Mumbai suburb, gathered at an open ground to perform the largest Lezim dance ever, surpassing the previous record of 7,338 set in 2014.#LezimGuinnessWorldRecord #InternationalWomensDay2026 pic.twitter.com/TN2BqnxpXD — Bhaskar English (@BhaskarEnglish_) March 8, 2026

Dombivli’s performance exceeded the prior mark by nearly 1,800 participants. The sea of dancers, dressed primarily in school uniforms and traditional attire, executed various formations to the rhythmic clinking of the lezim and the beats of traditional dhol-tasha drums.

Women and Students Create World Record by Performing Lezim on International Women’s Day

More than 9000 girls and women created a world record on International Women's Day by performing the traditional Maharashtrian exercise-dance Lezim together in Dombivli. They also broke the previous Lezim Guinness World Record.#DombivlikarNariShakti #LezimGuinnessWorldRecord pic.twitter.com/7hJ3FoCu5Z — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) March 8, 2026

Event Was Organised by Dombivlikar Ek Sanskriti Parivar

The historic feat was organised by the "Dombivlikar Ek Sanskriti Parivar", an initiative led by local MLA and Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan, in collaboration with the Kalyan Taluka Physical Education Committee. Preparation for the event had been underway for months, with students from both urban and rural areas of Kalyan and Dombivli practising daily at their respective schools. Women's Day 2026 Wishes: BCCI Shares Celebratory Tribute.

"Lezim is an integral part of our culture," Chavan said during the event. "Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a physically fit and culturally strong India, these women and students have showcased our strength to the world. I dedicate this record to Mother India," he added.

What Is Lezim?

Lezim is a traditional folk dance from Maharashtra, known for its vigorous movements and disciplined choreography. It derives its name from the lezim—a handheld wooden instrument fitted with metallic jingles that produce a distinct, sharp sound when shaken. The dance is a staple of cultural processions and festivals across the state, symbolising energy and community spirit. The event concluded with a massive celebration as the result was announced, with thousands of residents joining the participants in a display of local pride.

