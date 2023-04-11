Bengaluru, April 11: Rumblings have begun even before the ruling BJP in Karnataka has announced its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls. Amid reports that he is being denied a ticket to contest the elections, BJP veteran Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday requested the party high command to reconsider its decision. At the same time, the six-time MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad constituency also struck a defiant note by stating that he would certainly contest.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday evening, Shettar who is also a former chief minister, claimed that he had received a phone call at the last moment from the high command in this regard. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases Second List of 42 Candidates, Check Candidates' Names and Their Constituencies.

"I am very disappointed. For more than three decades I have worked for the party and helped build it. If they had intimated me 2-3 months ago, I would have accepted it. But I have already begun campaigning and just a few days ahead of filing the nominations, it has been conveyed to me not to contest," he added. The six-time MLA who smells victory for the seventh time, is in no mood to accede to the high command's wishes. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah to Contest From Kolar Constituency.

"When they asked me not to contest, I asked them to reconsider their decision but made it clear that I will contest at any cost. I asked them whether I'm facing any anti-incumbency wave or allegations. I am confident they will consider my request," Shettar said. Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled for May 10 while the results are slated for May 13.

With Tuesday's development, the ruling BJP is poised to face the polls for the first time with three veterans out of the electoral fray. While former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had earlier declared that he is retiring from electoral politics, former Karnataka BJP chief KS Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics on Tuesday.

