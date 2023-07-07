Bengaluru, July 7: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah skipped the temple run usually taken by a Chief Minister or the minister of finance before presenting the budget on Friday. CM Siddaramaiah reached straight to the Vidhana Soudha and chaired the Congress Legislature party meeting, breaking the tradition of visiting temples and offering special prayers.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai visited two temples before he came to attend the budget session during his tenure. Bommai had visited Nanjundeshwara temple of R.T. Nagar and Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple of Balabrooyi in Bengaluru. Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Siddaramaiah Set To Present State Budget in Assembly Today (Watch Video).

CM Siddaramaiah, who is known for not encouraging blind beliefs, had got the door opened for his office in Vidhana Soudha closed for Vastu reasons. He had also paid visits to jinxed Chamarajanagar city many times during his tenure as the CM. Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Siddaramaiah To Present Maiden Budget of Congress Government in Assembly Today.

It is believed that whoever visits Chamarajanagar, loses the power. CM Siddaramaiah directed the legislators to be present during the presentation of the budget. He also asked them to display unity and retaliate to the attack of the opposition. He had also asked the legislators to not insist on heavy grants for their constituencies as he is under pressure to deliver free schemes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).