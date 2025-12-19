Belagavi, Dec 19: Amid speculation over leadership change within the Karnataka Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that he is the incumbent Chief Minister and will continue in office for the full term, while categorically denying that any power-sharing formula had been discussed within the party. The Chief Minister made the statement on the floor of the Assembly after BJP leaders questioned whether he would remain in office long enough to implement the assurances announced for the development of the North Karnataka region during the ongoing Belagavi session.

"The leadership issue is an internal matter of our party. We will follow the directions of the high command. However, I am the current Chief Minister and have completed two-and-a-half years in office. I will continue as the Chief Minister in the future as well," Siddaramaiah said, reiterating: "I am here and I will continue to be the Chief Minister." Senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said he was raising the issue out of genuine concern. “Today, you have made announcements for North Karnataka. You should be in a position to implement them. You will remain as the Chief Minister, right?” he asked. ‘We Are Together, Loyal Soldiers of Party’: Dy CM DK Shivakumar After Breakfast Meeting With Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Amid Power Tussle (Watch Video).

In response, Siddaramaiah said that he would indeed remain in office. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka then sought clarity on whether the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) had decided if Siddaramaiah would serve a full five-year term or only a two-and-a-half-year term. The Chief Minister replied that no such decision regarding a half-term arrangement had been taken within the party. BJP MLA N. Munirathna followed up by challenging Siddaramaiah to make a categorical declaration. “Won’t you thump the table and say that you will remain Chief Minister for five years?” he asked.

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah addressed Ashoka, and said: "Mr Ashoka, will you be the Leader of the Opposition for five years? I may be physically weak, but I am capable. I have already completed one full five-year term as Chief Minister and am now serving my second term. According to me, the high command is in my favour." He further took a swipe at the BJP, saying: "Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa used to claim that he would remain Chief Minister for five years. Did he complete a full term?" ‘Breakup Par Makeup’ Meeting, Says BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Breakfast Meeting Between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Leadership Row.

The remarks are expected to fuel fresh debate both within the Congress party and in wider political circles in the state. Siddaramaiah has consistently maintained that he will abide by the decision of the party high command whenever questions regarding leadership arise. Earlier, Siddaramaiah's son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah had sparked controversy by stating that the party high command had rejected Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's demand to become Chief Minister and that Siddaramaiah would complete the full term.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).