Bengaluru, January 20: The Karnataka government has placed Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement) K. Ramachandra Rao under immediate suspension following the viral circulation of several objectionable videos. The footage, which began spreading across social media platforms on Monday, purportedly shows the senior IPS officer in compromising positions, including a clip where he is seen kissing a woman inside what appears to be his official chamber. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed the disciplinary action, emphasizing that "no one is above the law" regardless of their seniority.

Disciplinary Action and Government Stance

The suspension order was issued late Monday night after a preliminary assessment by the state government. According to the official notification, Rao's conduct was deemed "unbecoming of a government servant" and caused significant embarrassment to the state administration. The order mandates that the officer remain at his headquarters and not leave without prior permission while a formal inquiry is conducted. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters in Badami, stated that he directed the Home Department to initiate a probe as soon as the matter was brought to his attention. "We will take strict disciplinary action. The law applies equally to everyone," the CM said, reflecting the government's attempt to distance itself from the growing administrative scandal. Who Is Ramachandra Rao? All About Karnataka IPS Officer As Viral Video Shows Him 'Kissing' Women in His Office.

Rao Denies Allegations, Claims Fabrication

In his defense, Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao has categorically rejected the authenticity of the videos, calling them "fabricated, false, and morphed." Following the viral outbreak, the 1993-batch officer attempted to meet Home Minister G. Parameshwara at his residence to offer a clarification, though reports suggest the meeting did not yield a reprieve.

Speaking to the media, Rao suggested that the clips might be part of a conspiracy to derail his career just months before his scheduled retirement in July. He claimed the footage could be related to his posting in Belagavi nearly eight years ago, though he maintained that the current clips are manipulated. "I am shocked. In this digital era, anything can be created to malign someone. I will be consulting my legal team to file a case against those spreading these lies," Rao said.Ranya Rao Arrested: Karnataka HM G Parameshwara Seeks Internal Report From Police Department After Actress Held for Gold Smuggling.

Viral Video Allegedly Shows DGP Ramachandra Roa With Women in His Office

Karnataka Govt Suspends Ramachandra Rao Over Viral Videos

Karnataka viral video row: K Ramachandra Rao, Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, suspended. pic.twitter.com/3sxVU41qax — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 20, 2026

Political Outrage and Background

The incident has sparked a political firestorm, with the opposition BJP calling it an "inexcusable crime." Senior BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar pointed out that the national flag and the police emblem are visible in the background of the videos, which he termed a "blot on the entire department." This is not the first time Rao has faced public scrutiny. In 2025, he was placed on compulsory leave after his stepdaughter, Kannada actress Ranya Rao, was arrested in a high-profile gold smuggling case. While he was eventually reinstated and given a clean chit in that matter, the resurfacing of these personal videos has intensified calls for accountability within the state's top police brass.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

