Karnataka, March 4: In a shocking incident reported from Arasikere village in Karnataka's Hassan district, would-be bride’s wedding got called off after a trip to the local beauty parlour turned disastrous. The woman had gone for a makeover ahead of the wedding but ended up with a blackened face, causing the groom to cancel the wedding.

The beautician was detained for questioning after the young woman who got her makeup done for her wedding was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her face got disfigured, police said on Friday. Uttar Pradesh: Groom and Bride’s Father Slap Each Other During Marriage Function in Chitrakoot, Wedding Called Off.

According to report in India Today, the woman had wanted to try something innovative during her makeover and had taken steam after the initial application of foundation. However, after the makeup, the victim suffered from an allergic reaction, which caused her face to become burnt and swollen, leading to the cancellation of the wedding. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: After Two Pheras Bride Calls Off Wedding, Says Groom Too Dark.

The woman is currently receiving treatment at a hospital while her family has registered a police complaint against the owner of the beauty parlour, identified as Ganga. The police have summoned Ganga for interrogation regarding the incident.

This unfortunate incident has once again highlighted the risks associated with cosmetic products. According to a study published in the journal Clinical Pediatrics, cosmetics can cause serious injuries if not used as directed, as they contain chemicals that can be harmful to the skin and other body parts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).