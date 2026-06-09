Karnataka Horror: 10 Arrested After 41-Year-Old Woman Drugged and Gang-Raped in Davangere; Video Circulated Online

The Karnataka Police have arrested 10 men in connection with the alleged drugging and gang-rape of a 41-year-old woman in the Davangere district. The arrests were made after a video of the survivor in an intoxicated state was widely shared on social media messaging platforms, prompting a formal police investigation. According to law enforcement authorities, the assault took place on the evening of June 3 in a village falling under the jurisdiction of the Basavapatna police station. However, the incident only came to light five days later, on June 8, when the suspects allegedly circulated video footage of the crime across several WhatsApp groups, alerting local villagers.

The survivor stated in her official complaint that she was walking toward her village following a domestic dispute when two men approached her under the pretext of offering assistance. The men allegedly offered her a soft drink laced with a sedative, causing her to lose consciousness shortly after consuming it. The police report indicates that the unconscious woman was then transported to an isolated agricultural farm on the outskirts of the village, where a larger group of men had gathered. The survivor alleged that she was subsequently sexually assaulted by the group, who also took photographs and recorded videos during the attack. Bengaluru Shocker: Kerala College Student Alleges Rape at Momo Shop in Madiwala During Late-Night Party, Man Arrested.

After being informed by fellow villagers that the explicit media had been leaked online, the woman approached local authorities to lodge a formal complaint. All 10 individuals named in the First Information Report (FIR) have since been taken into custody. Davangere Superintendent of Police, Shekhar HT, confirmed that the accused face multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 70 (gang rape), Section 77 (voyeurism), and Section 190 (unlawful assembly). Relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act have also been invoked due to the recording and distribution of the video. Bengaluru Shocker: Migrant Worker Arrested After Raping 11-Year-Old Girl, Given INR 150 To Stay Silent.

"We have secured all 10 accused in the case. Further investigation is underway," Superintendent Shekhar HT stated. Investigating officers and forensic teams have inspected the crime scene to reconstruct the timeline and preserve physical evidence. The survivor has undergone a mandatory medical examination, and police have seized the suspects' mobile phones to trace the digital origin and distribution path of the viral videos.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).