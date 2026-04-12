Police in Bengaluru have arrested a 28-year-old man for the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in the Jnanabharathi area. The accused, identified as Mohammad Munna, is a migrant construction worker from Bihar. Authorities said the incident took place on Wednesday evening, April 8, and that the accused allegedly attempted to silence the child by giving her INR 150.

According to police, the minor was playing outside her residence when she was allegedly lured by the accused to a nearby under-construction building. Investigators said the assault took place there, after which the accused gave the child cash and asked her not to disclose the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Video Call to Girlfriend.

The girl’s parents became concerned when she did not return home for an extended period. Upon her return, they noticed money in her possession and questioned her. The child then disclosed the incident, following which the family approached the police. A complaint was registered at the Jnanabharathi Police Station.

Police said the accused was apprehended shortly after the complaint was filed. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to rape and offences against children. Officials confirmed that the accused is currently in custody and further investigation is underway. ‘Zombie Drug’ Viral Video: Bengaluru Police to Issue Notices, Warn of Legal Action Against Misinformation Spreaders.

Authorities said the minor is receiving medical treatment and psychological counselling. Police are also verifying the accused’s background and checking for any prior criminal record as part of the investigation.

Officials stated that the case is being handled under stringent child protection laws, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings. Police have urged the public to report such incidents promptly to ensure swift action.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).