Chaos erupted on Saturday, July 19, when a wild elephant went on a rampage at a Kanwar Bhandara in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, triggering panic among locals and Kanwariyas. The incident occurred after loud music and a large crowd reportedly agitated the elephant. The enraged elephant stormed through the area, causing panic and a major traffic disruption. A video of the incident shows the elephant hitting and overturning several vehicles with its trunk. Forest department and police officials rushed to the scene and managed to steer the elephant back towards the forest. Tiger Attack in Nainital: Elderly Woman Out To Collect Cattle Fodder Killed After Big Cat Attacks Her in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar.

Elephant Attack in Uttarakhand

