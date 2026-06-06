Karnataka Hospital Mortuary Scandal: Attendant Allegedly Photographs Dead Women in Bidar, Accused Arrested

A mortuary attendant at BRIMS Teaching Hospital in Karnataka’s Bidar has been arrested after allegations that he secretly photographed the bodies of deceased women inside the hospital mortuary. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, which has raised serious concerns over medical ethics and institutional oversight.

The accused, identified as Munir Ahmed, was employed at the hospital mortuary for several years. According to officials, the case came to light following a complaint filed by a senior faculty member at the institution. Voyeurism in Bengaluru: Man Allegedly Records Video of Woman Inside Her Bathroom, Arrested.

According to a complaint lodged on May 25, 2026 by Dr Mosinul Haq, Professor and Head of Department at BRIMS, the accused had been working in the mortuary for an extended period.

The complaint alleges that during post-mortem procedures, Ahmed removed clothing from the bodies of deceased women and used his personal mobile phone to take photographs without any legal authorization or official requirement. Voyeurism in Bengaluru: Pregnant Woman Secretly Recorded Inside Hospital Washroom, Man Arrested.

Authorities further alleged that the images were stored on his mobile device with malicious intent. Hospital officials described the alleged actions as a serious breach of professional conduct, medical ethics and confidentiality. They said the incident violated the dignity of the deceased and caused distress to their families.

Following the complaint, Bidar New Town Police registered a case under Sections 301 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police subsequently arrested the accused and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. Officials said further action will depend on evidence collected during the ongoing probe.

Interrogation of the accused is underway, and authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged misconduct. The incident has triggered concern over supervision and conduct within hospital mortuary facilities.

Officials have emphasised the importance of strict ethical standards in handling deceased persons and maintaining dignity, privacy and respect at all times.

Authorities are reviewing internal procedures to determine whether any lapses in oversight contributed to the incident. Investigators said the case remains open and further updates will follow based on findings from the ongoing inquiry.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).