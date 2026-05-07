Voyeurism in Bengaluru: Man Allegedly Records Video of Woman Inside Her Bathroom, Arrested

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A case of alleged voyeurism has been reported from Bengaluru after a 23-year-old woman claimed that a man attempted to secretly record her while she was bathing inside her residence in the Garudacharpalya area. Police have detained the accused and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The incident reportedly took place on April 29 between 9:30 pm and 9:40 pm, under the jurisdiction of the Mahadevapura police station. An FIR has been registered based on the woman’s complaint. Viral Videos of Students and Couples Secretly Recorded by Bijnor Hotel Employee, FIR Registered.

According to police, the woman noticed an unidentified individual allegedly using a mobile phone to record her while she was inside the bathroom. Upon realising the situation, she raised an alarm. The accused allegedly fled the scene immediately after being confronted.

Following the incident, the woman approached the police and filed a formal complaint, stating that the act caused her severe mental distress. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections and launched an investigation. Bombay High Court Quashes Voyeurism FIR, Says ‘Staring at Colleague’s Chest Not Section 354C Offence’.

Officials said the accused has since been secured and is being questioned. Investigators are also checking whether he may be linked to any similar incidents in the area.

Police said further details will be confirmed after questioning and verification of evidence. The focus of the investigation remains on establishing the circumstances of the incident and whether there is any pattern of similar behaviour. Authorities have not released additional details as the case remains under active investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).