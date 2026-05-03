Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills 2 Minor Sons, Dies by Suicide Over Wife’s Extra-Marital Affair in Tumakuru

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A 40-year-old man in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district allegedly killed his two minor sons before dying by suicide, with police indicating that domestic issues, including suspicion of his wife’s extramarital relationship, may have been a factor. The incident, reported on Saturday, has triggered an investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths. According to police, the incident occurred in a village in Tumakuru district, where the man is believed to have smothered his children, aged around 10 and 5, as reported by TOI.

The bodies of the children and the man were later found at the residence, prompting local authorities to begin an inquiry. The case came to light after neighbours and relatives raised concerns, following which police reached the spot and initiated standard procedures. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing Wife in Bagalkote Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair.

Suspected Motive Under Probe

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was under distress over alleged marital discord, including suspicion of his wife’s relationship with another person. Police have not confirmed a definitive motive and said the matter is still under investigation. Officials are examining family dynamics and other possible triggers that may have led to the incident. Statements from family members and local residents are being recorded as part of the probe. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Assaulted Over Harassment Allegation; Video Goes Viral, Case Filed.

Police Action and Investigation

Authorities have registered a case and are continuing to gather evidence. In some reports, police have taken the wife into custody for questioning as part of the investigation process. Post-mortem examinations are being conducted to establish the exact cause of death, while forensic teams are assisting in reconstructing the sequence of events.

Background: Domestic Disputes and Violent Outcomes

The incident adds to a series of recent cases in which domestic disputes have led to violent outcomes across different parts of the country. Investigators often examine factors such as prolonged marital conflict, financial stress, and mental health concerns in such cases.

Authorities have reiterated the need for early intervention and access to support systems to address family disputes and psychological distress before they escalate into violence. Police said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses. The focus remains on establishing the sequence of events and determining accountability based on evidence collected during the probe.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).