Mysuru, November 30: A man in Karnataka's Mysuru district killed his son over the latter's mobile addiction, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Mysuru city's Bannimantap locality. The deceased has been identified as Umaiz and the police have arrested his father, Aslam Pasha, in connection to the crime.

According to the police, the victim was addicted to his mobile phone and often quarrelled with father when he objected. Bengaluru Shocker: BPO Staffer Stores 13,000 Obscene Photos of Women, Morphs Them With Faces of His Female Colleagues; Arrested,

On Wednesday, amid a heated argument between the father and son, the accused grabbed a knife and stabbed his son. Though the victim was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2023 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).