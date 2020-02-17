Kashi Mahakal Express Row: IRCTC Issues Clarification, Says No Seat is Reserved For Lord Mahakal, Photo of Deity is Installed For Inaugural Run

Photos of Lord Mahakal installed in Kashi Mahakal train (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 17: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday issued a clarification over reports that a seat is reserved for Lord Mahakal in Kashi Mahakal Express from Varanasi to Indore. The IRCTC clarified that there would be no such reserved or dedicated berth for this purpose in the commercial run of the train which is starting from 20th February 2020. 'Kashi Mahakal Express': PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 3rd IRCTC Train From Varanasi; Check Route Details.

The subsidiary of the Indian Railways further added that the staff of new Kashi Mahakal Express train had temporarily put photos of Shri Mahakaal on an upper berth to do 'pooja' and seek blessings for the success of the new project and it would be only for the inaugural run as a one-time affair.

ANI's Tweet:

IRCTC: There is going to be no such reserved or dedicated berth for this purpose in the commercial run of the train which is starting from 20th February 2020. https://t.co/r3QZswuEC7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2020

Meanwhile, after reports of a seat on the train "reserved for Lord Mahakal", All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his tweet, Owaisi shared an image of the Preamble of the Constitution and tagged PM’s office. IRCTC Reserves Seat for Lord Mahakal in Kashi Mahakal Express From Varanasi to Indore.

Owaisi's Tweet:

The Prime Minister inaugurated Kashi Mahakal Express from Varanasi to Indore on Sunday during his visit to Varanasi. PM Modi launched several other projects in his constituency worth Rs 1,200 crore, including a 430-bed super speciality government hospital, and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at Banaras Hindu University.

He also unveiled 63-ft tall statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and launched Kashi Ek Roop Anek’- a cultural, arts and handicrafts exhibition at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul in his Lok Sabha Constituency.