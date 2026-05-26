Kerala: 19-Year-Old Woman Throws Newborn out of Restroom Window After Delivery in Alappuzha Hospital, Baby Rescued by Staff

A 19-year-old woman who admitted herself to a state-run hospital in Kerala, complaining of severe abdominal pain, allegedly gave birth in a restroom (toilet) and threw the newborn infant out of a window early Tuesday morning, May 26. The incident took place at the Haripad Government Hospital, where night-duty medical staff rescued the crying infant from an exterior ground-level area before stray dogs could reach it.

Both the mother and the newborn have since been transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha, where officials report the infant is currently stable in the intensive care unit. Kerala Shocker: Man Kills Wife With Machete Over Suspicions of Infidelity, Later Found Hanging in Ernakulam.

Woman's Restroom Delivery and Emergency Rescue of Newborn

According to hospital authorities, the young woman was placed under observation in the emergency ward during the early hours of Tuesday. On-duty medical personnel noted that she moved to the hospital restrooms multiple times within a short period, which initially raised procedural tracking concerns. Doctors reported hearing a faint cry shortly after the patient entered the facility's toilet stall. Suspicious of the situation, the medical team immediately mobilised on-ground staff to search the immediate exterior perimeter of the building.

The newborn was located on the ground directly beneath the restroom window, in an unpaved area where several stray animals were actively roaming. Medical personnel retrieved the infant immediately and administered emergency stabilising treatment, noting that any further delay in locating the child could have proved fatal.

Clinical Suspicions Before the Incident

Medical staff at Haripad Government Hospital indicated that certain anomalies in the patient's behaviour had already created operational alerts before the delivery. A doctor on duty stated that while the woman had initially approached the triage desk seeking clinical remedies for severe stomach pain, she consistently refused to undergo standard abdominal or physical examinations. This non-compliance led the attending diagnostic team to suspect an unrecorded or concealed pregnancy. Kerala Shocker: Auto Driver S*xually Assaults Woman After Drugging Her With Spiked Juice in Adoor, Arrested.

Current Medical and Legal Status of the Incident

Following the rescue and initial stabilisation protocols, local health administrators coordinated the immediate transfer of both individuals to the specialised facility in Alappuzha for advanced pediatric and postpartum care. Local police departments have initiated a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the delivery and subsequent abandonment. Because the actions intersect with strict regional child protection laws, authorities are compiling medical logs and staff testimonies to determine the appropriate statutory legal sections to be filed once the mother is medically cleared by clinicians.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).