Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Kerala Govt Makes COVID-19 Test Certificate Mandatory For Passengers Flying In From Middle East, Asks Chartered Flights to Ensure They Are Not Ferrying Coronavirus Positive People From June 20

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 02:48 PM IST
A+
A-
Kerala Govt Makes COVID-19 Test Certificate Mandatory For Passengers Flying In From Middle East, Asks Chartered Flights to Ensure They Are Not Ferrying Coronavirus Positive People From June 20
Dubai Airport | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 13: The Kerala government on Saturday announced that from June 20 onwards that all private chartered flights from the Middle East should carry passengers who have been tested negative for coronavirus.  Passengers boarding these flights should carry test certificate with them. Kerala Principal Secretary said that the order applied to all flights for which consent letters were issued earlier. Doubling Time of Coronavirus Cases in India Improves to 17.4 Days: Health Ministry.

The order was issued by the Kerala government amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. COVID-19 cases in the state have risen drastically after the Centre launched Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indian stranded abroad due to the outbreak of the virus. Till now, 2,322 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state.

ANI's Tweet:

Currently, there are 1,303 active in the state, while 1,000 patients have recovered from the disease. Nineteen people also lost their lives due to the virus. According to reports, over More than 1.25 lakh non-resident Keralites are expected to land in the state next couple of weeks under Vande Bharat Mission.

Meanwhile, coronavirus tally in India crossed three-lakh-mark. The country reported the highest single-day spike of 11,458 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,08,993 people have contracted coronavirus till now. Currently, there are 1,45,779 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 1,54,330 people have already recovered from the disease. The death toll also rose to 8,884.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
chartered flights Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Kerala government Middle East
You might also like
Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Hollywood

Did Captain America Predict COVID-19 Outbreak in 2011? Twitter User Debunks Popular Conspiracy Theory
Madhya Pradesh | Directorate General of GST Intelligence Conducts Raids at 16 Locations of 3 Pan Masala Companies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
News

Madhya Pradesh | Directorate General of GST Intelligence Conducts Raids at 16 Locations of 3 Pan Masala Companies: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021
Hollywood

Godzilla vs. Kong Gets Postponed, Alexander Skarsgard Starrer To Release In May 2021
Animals And Birds Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Pigeons Sticking to Guidelines Go Viral
Viral

Animals And Birds Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Pigeons Sticking to Guidelines Go Viral
Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's Lockdown Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India, Says 'Insanity is Doing Same Thing Over And Over Again'
Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actress Charvi Saraf Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Hospitals in Delhi Refuse To Test Her (View Post)
TV

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actress Charvi Saraf Has COVID-19 Symptoms, Hospitals in Delhi Refuse To Test Her (View Post)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement