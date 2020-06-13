Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 09:50 AM IST
Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
Coronavirus | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 13: India on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 11,458 new COVID-19 cases. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,08,993 people have contracted coronavirus till now. Currently, there are 1,45,779 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 1,54,330 people have already recovered from the disease. The death toll also rose to 8,884 on Friday after 386 more people lost their lives in the past 24 hours. 1,372 New Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, 90 Deaths.

As per the ministry, more than 70 percent of cases due to comorbidities. Though the numbers are rising, the coronavirus doubling-rate in India improved to 17.4 days. Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 49.47 percent. The government ruled out community transmission of the disease in the country amid rising cases.

Statewise COVID-19 Tally in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38
2 Andhra Pradesh 2495 3105 80 5680
3 Arunachal Pradesh 63 4 0 67
4 Assam 1953 1537 8 3498
5 Bihar 2480 3587 36 6103
6 Chandigarh 43 286 5 334
7 Chhattisgarh 873 550 6 1429
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 0 30
9 Delhi 22212 13398 1214 36824
10 Goa 394 69 0 463
11 Gujarat 5619 15493 1415 22527
12 Haryana 3789 2475 70 6334
13 Himachal Pradesh 183 297 6 486
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2591 2086 53 4730
15 Jharkhand 937 672 8 1617
16 Karnataka 2997 3440 79 6516
17 Kerala 1303 1000 19 2322
18 Ladakh 176 62 1 239
19 Madhya Pradesh 2802 7201 440 10443
20 Maharashtra 49628 47796 3717 101141
21 Manipur 308 77 0 385
22 Meghalaya 21 22 1 44
23 Mizoram 103 1 0 104
24 Nagaland 107 49 0 156
25 Odisha 1014 2474 10 3498
26 Puducherry 88 67 2 157
27 Punjab 641 2282 63 2986
28 Rajasthan 2898 8898 272 12068
29 Sikkim 61 2 0 63
30 Tamil Nadu 18284 22047 367 40698
31 Telangana 2032 2278 174 4484
32 Tripura 682 278 1 961
33 Uttarakhand 756 947 21 1724
34 Uttar Pradesh 4642 7609 365 12616
35 West Bengal 5587 4206 451 10244
Cases being reassigned to states 7984 7984
Total# 145779 154330 8884 308993

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. COVID-19 cases in the state have crossed one lakh-mark. Till now, 1,01,141 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus so far. The death toll in Maharashtra also reached 3,717 In Maharashtra’s Capital Mumbai, more than 55,000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. Around 2,000 people also lost their lives due to coronavirus.

Tamil is the second-worst affected state of the country, followed by Delhi. In Tamil Nadu, 40,698 people contracted COVID-19, while in Delhi, the coronavirus tally reached 36,824. In the past few days, the COVID-19 cases rose drastically in the national capital. There are currently over 22,000 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

