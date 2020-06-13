Coronavirus Tally in India Crosses 3 Lakh-Mark After Country Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 11,458 Cases, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 8,884
New Delhi, June 13: India on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 11,458 new COVID-19 cases. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,08,993 people have contracted coronavirus till now. Currently, there are 1,45,779 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 1,54,330 people have already recovered from the disease. The death toll also rose to 8,884 on Friday after 386 more people lost their lives in the past 24 hours. 1,372 New Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, 90 Deaths.
As per the ministry, more than 70 percent of cases due to comorbidities. Though the numbers are rising, the coronavirus doubling-rate in India improved to 17.4 days. Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 49.47 percent. The government ruled out community transmission of the disease in the country amid rising cases.
Statewise COVID-19 Tally in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2495
|3105
|80
|5680
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|63
|4
|0
|67
|4
|Assam
|1953
|1537
|8
|3498
|5
|Bihar
|2480
|3587
|36
|6103
|6
|Chandigarh
|43
|286
|5
|334
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|873
|550
|6
|1429
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|28
|2
|0
|30
|9
|Delhi
|22212
|13398
|1214
|36824
|10
|Goa
|394
|69
|0
|463
|11
|Gujarat
|5619
|15493
|1415
|22527
|12
|Haryana
|3789
|2475
|70
|6334
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|183
|297
|6
|486
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2591
|2086
|53
|4730
|15
|Jharkhand
|937
|672
|8
|1617
|16
|Karnataka
|2997
|3440
|79
|6516
|17
|Kerala
|1303
|1000
|19
|2322
|18
|Ladakh
|176
|62
|1
|239
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2802
|7201
|440
|10443
|20
|Maharashtra
|49628
|47796
|3717
|101141
|21
|Manipur
|308
|77
|0
|385
|22
|Meghalaya
|21
|22
|1
|44
|23
|Mizoram
|103
|1
|0
|104
|24
|Nagaland
|107
|49
|0
|156
|25
|Odisha
|1014
|2474
|10
|3498
|26
|Puducherry
|88
|67
|2
|157
|27
|Punjab
|641
|2282
|63
|2986
|28
|Rajasthan
|2898
|8898
|272
|12068
|29
|Sikkim
|61
|2
|0
|63
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18284
|22047
|367
|40698
|31
|Telangana
|2032
|2278
|174
|4484
|32
|Tripura
|682
|278
|1
|961
|33
|Uttarakhand
|756
|947
|21
|1724
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|4642
|7609
|365
|12616
|35
|West Bengal
|5587
|4206
|451
|10244
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7984
|7984
|Total#
|145779
|154330
|8884
|308993
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state of the country. COVID-19 cases in the state have crossed one lakh-mark. Till now, 1,01,141 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus so far. The death toll in Maharashtra also reached 3,717 In Maharashtra’s Capital Mumbai, more than 55,000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus. Around 2,000 people also lost their lives due to coronavirus.
Tamil is the second-worst affected state of the country, followed by Delhi. In Tamil Nadu, 40,698 people contracted COVID-19, while in Delhi, the coronavirus tally reached 36,824. In the past few days, the COVID-19 cases rose drastically in the national capital. There are currently over 22,000 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.
