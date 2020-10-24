Thrissur, October 24: Kerala Congress MP MP TN Prathapan on Saturday demanded an enquiry into a shocking incident where an elderly woman with COVID-19 infection was allegedly tied to a bed to prevent her from falling off instead of using bed rails. The incident took place at the Government College in Thrissur. Kerala Medical Apathy: 7-Year-Old Goes For Nasal Surgery, Gets Operated for Hernia Instead After Doctor Confuses Him With Another Patient.

Prathapan wrote to Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja to inquire into the incident. "The woman was made to lie down on a bed that had no side railings. Her hands were tied with a cloth to the bed. The elderly woman fell off the bed, and suffered deep injuries on her head and face, with bleeding," reported NDTV quoting excerpts from Congress MP's letter. DK Shivakumar Shares Video Showing Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Patients Being Thrown in Pit in Ballari, Administration Apologises.

Tweet by ANI:

Kerala: Congress MP TN Prathapan demands Health Minister KK Shailaja to inquire into an incident where an elderly woman, who was #COVID19 positive, was allegedly tied to a bed to prevent her from falling off - instead of using bed rails - at Government Medical College, Thrissur. — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

Prathapan also said that the Thrissur Medical College did not have the services of psychological counsellors for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Notably, the family of the woman alleged that woman's hands were tied to the hospital bed. The woman was shifted from COVID first-line treatment centre to the Thrissur Medical College on October 20, reported NDTV. However, the hospital authorities denied the allegations.

