Ballari, June 30: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday shared a video on his Twitter handle, alleging that dead bodies of people who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) were buried "inhumanely" in Ballari. Sharing the video, which went viral on social media, DK Shivakumar asked the BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka to ensure remains of COVID-19 patients are treated with respect during burial. Following the Congress leader's tweet, the Ballari administration said all standard operating procedures were followed, adding that dead bodies were disrespected while being lowered on to the ground. DK Shivakumar Calls For Voluntary Lockdown at Karnataka's Kanakapura.

"It's disturbing to see bodies of COVID patients who have died being dumped inhumanly into a pit in Ballari. Is this civility? This is a reflection of how the govt has handled this Corona crisis. I urge the govt to take immediate action and ensure that this doesn't happen again," Shivakumar tweeted. The video showed a group of people, donning coveralls, throwing dead bodies wrapped in black plastic in a pit. District Magistrate of Ballari, SS Nakul, later issued a statement on the viral video. Karnataka: Private Hospitals Can’t Deny Treatment to Patients Having COVID-19 or Symptoms, Says State Govt.

DK Shivakumar Shares Video Showing Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Patients Being Thrown in Pit in Ballari:

DK Shivakumar's Tweet

"A few videos are circulating in social media showing footage of burial procedures. An enquiry was ordered under Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ballari and it was found that the video belongs to Ballari and comprises of burial of 8 people who passed away after succumbing to COVID 19," DM Nakul said. While the senior official maintained that all guidelines for burial were followed, he tendered apology over the handling of the remains.

"The video shows that the protocols/SOP to be followed for burial (body bags, lining etc) have been strictly followed. However, the District Administration is deeply upset and sorrowful at the manner in which the remains of the deceased were handled," the District Magistrate said.

Ballari District Magistrate's Statement on Viral Video:

Few videos are circulating in social media showing footage of burial procedures. Enquiry ordered under Add'l Dy Commissioner, Ballari & it was found that the video belongs to Ballari & comprises of burial of 8 ppl who succumbed to #COVID19: Dy Commissioner&DM, Ballari. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/IiYI3DPs0v — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

"The District Administration condones the disrespectful handling of the bodies while being lowered on to the ground by the field staff. The entire field team involved has been disbanded and will be replaced by a new team trained by the HoD, Forensic, VIMD. The District Administration regrets the incident and hereby unconditionally apologises for this incident to the families of the departed in particular and people of Ballari in general," he added.

