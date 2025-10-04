Kasaragod, October 4: On Friday, October 3, the Kerala police arrested a 43-year-old man from Karnataka for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his minor daughter. The alleged incident occurred in Kerala's Kasaragod district. The victim is said to be 13 years old. The accused man is said to be a native of Kodagu in Karnataka.

Cops said that the accused had been living with his family in the Kanhangad area for several years. According to a report in PTI, the alleged sexual assault came to light after the minor girl was taken to a hospital with severe back pain. At the hospital, doctors found that the minor girl was pregnant and immediately alerted the police. Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide at Husband’s Home in Kasaragod; Investigation Underway.

The accused fled by the time police arrived at the hospital. Speaking about her ordeal, the 13-year-old said that she was sexually assaulted by her father a few months ago. She also told cops that she had remained silent out of fear. Acting on her statement, the police registered a case and booked the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the accused was at large for several days, cops asked locals to report his presence. On Friday, October 3, the accused returned home to collect documents and a passport in a bid to escape abroad. However, acting on a tip-off, cops arrested him. Following his arrest, the accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Kerala Shocker: 68-Year-Old Tribal Man Dies by Suicide After Receiving Court Notice for 20-Year-Old Bank Loan Default, Sparking Protests.

In a separate incident, a 59-year-old man was arrested on Friday, October 3, for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a pond after she questioned his extramarital affair. The incident occurred on September 26 near Kuravilangad. The accused was identified as Sam George, who strangled his wife to death after breaking into her home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

