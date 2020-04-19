Kerala To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Phase-Wise, Dine-in Restaurants, Odd-Even Scheme For Cars to Start from April 20; Here's What Open And Shut

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 19: In an attempt to bring normalcy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has divided Kerala into four zones to lift restrictions in a phased manner. These zones are named- Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green. From Monday, Kottayam and Idukki- which falls under green zone- will be back to a near-normal life. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

In Orange B zone, dine-in restaurants can remain operational from 7 am to 7 pm and takeaways will be available till 8 pm. The state government has also permitted private vehicles to ply with odd-even scheme. The odd number vehicles will be allowed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while even number vehicles will be permitted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Wayanad and Palakkad are areas under Orange B zone. Kerala CM Uses Term 'Guest Workers' For Migrant Labourers, Says Over 3 Lakh 'Guests' Sheltered in Camps.

The exemption from odd-even scheme would be for critical services and emergency operations. Women travelling solo or with dependents are free from restrictions. Only two persons are allowed in the back seat of a four-wheeler, while for two-wheelers pillion riding is permitted if it’s a family member. Barbershops are allowed to open on Saturdays and Sundays.

In Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Ernakulam districts, which are under Orange A zones, relaxations for eateries will be effective from April 24. In green zones, all business activities have been permitted except air travel, movement of passengers by train or metro. All schools, colleges, malls, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, gardens and religious places will be closed till the national wide lockdown.

People have been asked to follow social distancing rules and wear face masks. The state government has also advised citizens to remain home if they have any symptoms like cough, fever, etc. Employers have also been asked to do temperature checks.

Inter-district public transport remains to be suspended. All social, entertainment, academic, religious, cultural functions and other gatherings are banned. In the case of funerals and weddings, gathering of more than twenty persons will not be allowed.