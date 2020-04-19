44 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1 death reported in the State today; the total number of cases is 1395: Rajasthan Health Department Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 15712 in India, including 12974 active cases, 2230 cured/discharged/migrated people and 507 deaths, Says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 15.707, with 12,969 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said. The death toll in India has mounted to 507. US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused China of hiding facts regarding coronavirus and said President Xi Jinping led government needs to be accountable and should tell how COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world. A 50-year-old person who had tested positive for COVID-19 & passed away at around 12 am: Gurugram District Administration of Haryana United States records 1,891 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins, news agency AFP reported.

New Delhi, April 19: The COVID-19 tally in India stood at 14,792 till Saturday night, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with 3,648 positive cases, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in India. In Delhi, 31 people, including 26 members of an extended family, in Jahangirpuri had tested positive for COVID-19, raising alarm bells in the national capital. Among these 26 members of the extended family, six are children. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates on coronavirus from India and across the world that take place throughout the day today.

In France, 642 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the country's death toll to 19,323, official data showed on Saturday. The number of people receiving treatment in French hospitals was down by 551 in the last 24 hours to stand at 30,639, according to the French Health Ministry, Xinhua reported.

During the press briefing by the Health Ministry on Saturday, it said 83 per cent of coronavirus cases had comorbidities and 75.3 per cent people who succumbed to the viral infection are above 60 years. Adding further, the Ministry said that the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in India is around 3.3 per cent and research on side effects of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is underway, said the ministry.