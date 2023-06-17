Thiruvananthapuram, June 17: A woman bystander was bitten by a viper at a

state-run hospital in Kerala's Kannur district, sources said on Saturday. Snake Bites Woman in UP's Unnao, Husband Brings Reptile To Hospital in Box; Video Goes Viral.

Fifty-five-year-old Latha was administered first aid and rushed to the Pariyaram Medical College hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Python Bites Woman, Husband Carries Snake To Hospital in Sack in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao; Here's Why.

The incident occurred at the Taliparamba Taluk hospital around midnight when the woman accompanying her pregnant daughter, was sleeping in the ward.

