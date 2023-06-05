In a recent case of bizarre incident, a man brought a snake to a hospital after it bit his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Reportedly, the woman was bitten by a snakelet inside her home and fell unconscious seconds after the snake bite. The man who was present there caught the reptile in the box and took it along with him to the Safipur CHC. The hospital authorities were completely baffled upon seeing the snake. When asked why he brought the snake to the medical facility, the man said he wanted his wife to get treatment based on the snake that bit her. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Python Bites Woman, Husband Carries Snake To Hospital in Sack in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao; Here's Why.

Snake in Box!

