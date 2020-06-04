Kerala Woman, Who Worked With Puthukalam Service Co-Operative Bank, Sets Herself on Fire Inside the Co-Operative Bank in Kollam

Puthukalam Service Co-operative Bank (Photo Credits: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4: In a tragic incident, a woman in Kerala allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire inside a co-operative bank Wednesday. According to a tweet by ANI, the woman set herself ablaze in Kollam. As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sathyavathi, and she was working with Puthukalam Service Co-operative Bank, as a temporary employee.

Police added saying that the reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Investigation on. "Though witnesses told us that she was undergoing issues related to the job, we are yet to ascertain the reason for suicide," the police said.

Here's the tweet:

Kerala: A woman allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at a co-operative bank in Kollam yesterday. Police say, "She was working with Puthukalam Service Co-Operative Bank as a temporary employee. The reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Investigation on." pic.twitter.com/xwlW45vVgo — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Recently another suicide incident was reported in Kerala where a class 10 student allegedly committed suicide by setting herself on fire. As per investigation by the police, the girl took this extreme stem as she was unable to attend virtual classes since her family did not have a smartphone. While the government has sought a report, the death of the girl at nearby Valancherry led to an outrage and various student outfits staged protests.