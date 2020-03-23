Kerala's Toll of COVID-19 Infections Rises to 95 as 28 New Cases Get Confirmed; Statewide Lockdown, Ordered, Public Transport Suspended

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23: The toll of COVID-19 infections rose to 95 on Monday as 28 new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed. Considering the rapid pace at which the disease is spreading, the Left Front government ordered a statewide lockdown. All borders would remain sealed and public transport facilities would also be suspended, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Catch all the live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

In a statement issued by Vijayan, the necessity to maximise social distancing was cited as the reason to suspend public transport. Further, to prevent the entry of outsiders in the state, all borders would remain sealed. The district borders would also be guarded to prevent the commutation of people.

The relaxations so far given to religious places, including temples, churches and mosques, will also be ended till the situation improves Vijayan said. The places of worship will remain closed in larger public interest, he added.

Update by ANI

Kerala government announces complete lockdown in the state. All borders in the state to remain closed, operations of all public transport to cease. All places of worship to also remain closed. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/Txv905AQMl — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

"The lockdown will come into effect from tonight and will continue till March 31st. Other than pharmacies, all other shops timing will be restricted from 7 am to 5 pm," the Kerala CM said.

"28 coronavirus cases reported in Kerala today, taking the total cases in the state to 95," Vijayan added in his statement. The numbers include 4 patients who have been discharged and 91 who are undergoing treatment. With the fresh confirmation of COVID-19 cases, Kerala has emerged as the worst-hit, surpassing Maharashtra where the official toll is so far 67. Nationwide, the toll of COVID-19 infections has crossed the 430-mark.