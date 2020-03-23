The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 89 in Maharashtra, said the state health department on Monday. Anti-CAA protesters at Lucknow's Clock Tower have decided to temporarily suspend their stir in view of the coronavirus outbreak. India's Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of various party leaders later today for stock-taking of the situation and duration of the House session in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases has crossed 3 lakh globally, with the death toll reaching 14,654. Italy remains the worst-hit country with deaths reaching 5,476 on Sunday.

New Delhi, March 23: The worldwide death toll due to coronavirus has mounted to 14.654, with confirmed cases crossing 3 lakh. Italy remained the worst-hit country with the total cumulative number of infected cases reaching 59,138 and deaths reaching 5,476 on Sunday. India has been placed under partial lockdown after three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak here. Donald Trump Says 'Little Upset With China As Much As I Like President Xi, Asked If We Could Send People to Help Them, But They Didn't Want it, at a Pride'.

In the United States, US Senator Rand Paul, Republican from the state of Kentucky, confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first member of the upper chamber of Congress to be infected by the virus. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who has been appointed to lead the White House coronavirus task force, have also been tested amid concerns of contact with individuals sickened by the virus. Their results are both negative. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 396, 7 Dead.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has self-quarantined after meeting a doctor on Friday who has since tested positive for coronavirus. Spain recorded 394 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the national total to 1,720 and propelling it beyond Iran to the third in the list of most fatalities after Italy and China. Meanwhile, the Supreme religious leader Iran has accused the US of spreading novel coronavirus.