Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Targeted in Patna Firing, Security Guard Injured (Watch Video)

Tension gripped Patna after shots were fired outside Educator Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat, leaving a security guard injured and triggering a major police response.

According to police, the injured security guard was admitted to a hospital for treatment following the incident. Senior police officials, including the Patna SSP and SP, along with multiple police teams, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Speaking with ANI, SP Kartikeya K Sharma said that the police are recording the statements of witnesses and the injured guard. BPSC Examination Row: Khan Sir Refuses To Apologise for His ‘Derogatory’ Remarks About Commission’s Officials, Says ‘Prefer To Face Jail Term Rather Than Apologise’.

"This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment," SP Kartikeya K Sharma said.

Following the firing incident, Khan Sir alleged that a nearby rival coaching institute could be involved.

"... The main issue seems to be why we are teaching for such low fees. Why are we getting such massive results? We appeal to the administration to keep security concerns in mind, recognising that the poor, too, have the right to an education,” Khan Sir said. ‘We Have Won the Fight’: Khan Sir Claims Evidence of BPSC Irregularities, Says ‘Government Has No Choice but To Conduct Re-Exams’ (Watch Video).

Shots Fired Outside Khan Sir's Coaching Institute In Patna; Security Guard Injured

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Educator Khan Sir says, "... The main issue seems to be that why are we teaching for such low fees? Why are we getting such massive results? We appeal to the administration to keep security concerns in mind, recognizing that the poor, too, have the right to… https://t.co/5fSeoroGWH pic.twitter.com/wwxRMZCyxl — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026

“When results are produced in the thousands, certain anti-social elements tend to feel threatened. They think they can suppress us,” he added.

Khan Sir further alleged that the attackers vandalised the coaching centre's office and demanded protection from the administration.

"The attackers completely vandalized the office and opened fire... The CCTV footage has been handed over to the authorities,” he said.

“Our security guard has also identified the perpetrators--it is the people from the nearby coaching center. We need protection; this is a matter for the administration to handle... It is obvious to everyone that the nearby coaching institute is behind this. They have even given the statements mentioning that they will blow up Khan Sir's coaching center…,” he added.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage and witness statements to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the firing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).