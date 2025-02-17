In a significant development, educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has claimed victory in his battle for re-exams following a series of allegations regarding irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams. According to Khan Sir, the government has conceded that there is no other option but to conduct the re-exams, a move he believes is in response to public pressure and his own advocacy efforts. "We have won the fight. The government has now understood that they have no other option than to conduct the re-exams. We have reached our destination," Khan Sir said in a recent statement. He added that all relevant authorities, including the magistrate, the administration, and the BPSC, have agreed to hold the re-exam, a decision that Khan Sir sees as a major victory for the candidates and for transparency in the examination process. Khan Sir also raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of the BPSC exams, alleging that the question papers were tampered with under the direction of Joint Secretary Kundan Kumar. He specifically pointed to discrepancies in the exams held in Khagaria and Bhagalpur. "We have evidence that question papers were changed on the instruction of Joint Secretary Kundan Kumar, especially in Khagaria and Bhagalpur," Khan Sir stated. In addition, he claimed that the question papers were stolen from the treasury in Nawada and Gaya, further deepening concerns about the transparency and fairness of the exam process. BPSC Examination Row: Khan Sir Refuses To Apologise for His ‘Derogatory’ Remarks About Commission’s Officials, Says ‘Prefer To Face Jail Term Rather Than Apologise’.

Khan Sir Claims Evidence of BPSC Irregularities

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir says, "...We have won the fight...The government has now understood that they have no other option than to conduct the re-exams...we have reached our destination. Now, whether it is the magistrate, the administration, or the… pic.twitter.com/htVS0rskYP — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

