New Delhi, September 6: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to the reported abduction of five Arunachal Pradesh youths by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). The BJP leader, on being questioned on social media over the government's response, said the Indian Army has sent a hotline message to their Chinese counterpart. China’s PLA Has Abducted 5 Civilians From Upper Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh, Claims Congress MLA Ninong Ering.

The hotline message is used by armed forces in cases where talks are required at the earliest to resolve an issue. The five Arunachal youths, according to reports, had gone for hunting in Upper Subansiri district when they were allegedly kidnapped by the PLA soldiers.

"The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited," Rijiju said.

Se Kiren Rijiju's Tweet

The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited. https://t.co/eo6G9ZwPQ9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 6, 2020

The news of abduction drew nationwide attention on Saturday after Congress MLA Ninong Ering's SOS on social media. "Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to PLA and CCP China," the legislator from Pasighat West Assembly constituency tweeted.

The five abducted youths were subsequently identified by the local media as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri. They are members of the Tagin community. The report of abduction came amid heightened tensions between India and China, with forces of both the nations being locked in a faceoff in Ladakh since May this year.

