Kochi Weather Forecast: Rain on June 3, 2026, High 29°C, 98% Chance

Kochi, Kerala, is set to experience a damp and overcast Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as weather forecasts indicate a near-certain chance of moderate rain showers throughout the day. Residents can expect the Kochi weather to be characterised by high humidity and persistent precipitation, with the chance of rain hovering at a significant 98%. The day will begin with temperatures around 26°C in the early hours, accompanied by slight rain showers and humidity levels typical of the region's monsoon patterns. As the day progresses, the Kochi temperature is expected to climb to a high of 29°C by the afternoon, though the presence of clouds and intermittent light drizzle, particularly around midday, will likely keep the actual feel cooler than the mercury suggests.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Kochi, Kerala — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 29°C Low 25°C Conditions Moderate rain showers Chance of Rain 98% Max Wind 13 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Kochi — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Slight rain showers 94% 9 km/h 03:00 26°C Slight rain showers 95% 5 km/h 06:00 26°C Slight rain showers 97% 3 km/h 09:00 27°C Light drizzle 87% 2 km/h 12:00 28°C Light drizzle 70% 8 km/h 15:00 29°C Overcast 66% 11 km/h 18:00 28°C Partly cloudy 84% 9 km/h 21:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 96% 6 km/h

Kochi, Kerala Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Kochi weather update reveals that while the afternoon may see the rain ease slightly to around 66% chance, conditions will remain overcast before picking up again in the evening. By 9 PM, moderate drizzle is forecast to return, pushing the rain probability back up to 96% as the city settles for the night. Wind speeds are expected to remain relatively light, peaking at around 13 km/h, offering little respite from the humidity. The forecast suggests a consistent pattern of rain from the early morning hours through to late evening, making umbrellas and raincoats essential for anyone venturing outdoors.

For those in Kochi planning their activities for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, preparation is key. Light, waterproof clothing and footwear are highly recommended. Given the persistent dampness and high humidity, staying hydrated will be important, even with the relatively moderate temperatures. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to wet roads and reduced visibility, especially during the early morning and late evening showers. Indoor activities are advisable, or ensuring adequate waterproof protection for any outdoor excursions.

The prevailing weather conditions in Kochi, including the delay in the Southwest Monsoon's onset noted in recent reports, highlight the unpredictable nature of the season. While specific storm warnings are not in effect for Kochi as per the immediate forecast, the consistently high chance of rain underscores the need for vigilance. The IMD's outlook generally points towards monsoon activity across various parts of India, and Kochi appears to be firmly within the path of these anticipated showers for the coming day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).