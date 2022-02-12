Kolkata, February 12: In yet another incident of sexual assault, Kolkata police arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman in North 24 Parganas on Friday. The accused has been identified as Raj Mohammad, a resident of North 24 Parganas.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused, Raj Mohammad had met the victim online, where they became friends and started chatting on daily basis. The survivor in her police complaint alleged that the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage. Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Extortion, Blackmailing Women on Pretext of Marriage.

Based on her complaint, cops from the New Market Police Station booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

