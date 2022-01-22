New Delhi, January 22: Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man who used to befriend women through matrimonial websites and extort money by threatening them to share their private pictures and videos on social media, an official said here on Saturday. The accused, identified as Sahil Sachdeva, a resident of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was a sharp minded person having Btech and MBA degrees.

According to the official, a complaint was received from a woman at Shahdara police station stating that in October 2021, she met the accused person through a matrimonial site. The accused made a false promise to marry her, after this they started building their relationship. "Accused Sahil Sachdeva took her nude pictures during video calling and threatened her to upload them on social media if she does not pay him," Deputy Commissioner of Police R. Sathiyasundaram said, adding that the accused extorted Rs 2 lakh from the complainant in two months. Gwalior: Case Registered Against BSF Jawan for Raping Woman on Pretext of Marriage.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under section 384 (Punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. "A police team was constituted which obtained his location with the help of technical analysis, it was revealed that he is staying at Neb Sarai, Saket, New Delhi. Hence a raid was conducted at his hideout and the accused Sahil Sachdeva was apprehended," the official said.

During interrogation, three more girls were found to be extorted to the tune of more than Rs 2 lakh each by him. "The mobile phone of the accused having nude pictures and videos of more than four girls has been recovered from the possession of accused Sahil," the official informed.

As per investigation conducted so far, it has been revealed that the accused has committed the same crime with a few other girls from Ghaziabad, Bhopal, and JanakPuri, Delhi. "Further probe into the case is still on," the official added.

