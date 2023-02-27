Kolkata, February 27: The decomposed bodies of a middle-aged couple and their young adult daughter were found at a Kolkata apartment on Sunday, police said. The police suspect that Bijoy Chatterjee (51), his wife Ranu Chatterjee (46) and their daughter Oindrila Chatterjee (21), a law student killed themselves by hanging due to financial problems.

According to a report in TOI, some local residents complained about a foul smell emanating from an apartment on the second floor of a building in the Regent Park area on Sunday morning. The cops reached the spot after being informed by locals. They broke open the apartment door and found the three bodies hanging. Jharkhand Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train in Palamu as Family Opposes Marriage.

The police said the family was residing at the flat as tenants and are originally residents of Brahmo Samaj Lane in Garden Reach. The three had not been spotted outside the apartment for the past three-four days, neighbours told the police. Delhi Shocker: Class 12 Student Dies by Suicide by Hanging Himself Due to Exam Pressure in Safdarjung.

Police said that each of them had used identical white rope indicating suicide, but no note was found. Aadhaar cards of all three family members were found, which confirmed their identities.

A cop was quoted as saying that no suicide note has been found yet. Bijoy was a businessman and his daughter Oindrila was a law student. Enquiries indicate that the family was facing a financial crisis. However, further investigation is on. The time and cause of death will be ascertained after postmortem.

