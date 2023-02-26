Medininagar, February 26: A 22-year-old man and his girlfriend died allegedly by jumping in front of a train in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday as their families opposed their marriage since they were relatives, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide by Jumping Before Moving Train Over Trivial Dispute in Kanpur.

The incident happened between Karkatta and Untari railway stations, they said. The bodies were recovered in the afternoon and sent for post-mortem, they added. Hyderabad: Couple Commits Suicide in Kukatpally by Consuming Pesticide.

The man was a resident of Kanda in Garhwa district, while the woman hailed from Uttari, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bisrampur) Surjeet Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)