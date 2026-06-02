Kolkata Weather Forecast June 3: Highs of 38°C, Thunderstorms & 57% Rain Chance

Kolkata residents can expect a dynamic weather pattern on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, as the city braces for a significant chance of thunderstorms coupled with high temperatures. The forecast indicates a peak high of 38°C, with overnight lows settling around 29°C, making for a considerably warm day. The prevailing conditions suggest a substantial 57% probability of rain, primarily driven by developing thunderstorms.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Kolkata, West Bengal — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 38°C Low 29°C Conditions Thunderstorm Chance of Rain 57% Max Wind 10 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Kolkata — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 03:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 06:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 7 km/h 09:00 34°C Thunderstorm 3% 5 km/h 12:00 37°C Clear sky 29% 6 km/h 15:00 36°C Light drizzle 57% 8 km/h 18:00 34°C Mainly clear 33% 9 km/h 21:00 31°C Thunderstorm 0% 10 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin with temperatures around 29°C in the early hours, accompanied by thunderstorms but with no immediate rainfall expected. As the morning progresses, temperatures will climb, reaching approximately 34°C by 9 AM. While skies may appear clearer around noon with the mercury hitting 37°C, the chance of rain will increase, with a 29% probability noted. The afternoon is when the most significant chance of precipitation is predicted, with forecasts pointing to a 57% likelihood of light drizzle around 3 PM, as temperatures hover around a high of 36°C. By early evening, the skies might clear to mainly clear conditions with a 33% chance of rain before thunderstorms make a return by 9 PM, with temperatures around 31°C.

Recent weather reports have indicated a warming trend across South Bengal, with intermittent thundershowers offering potential, albeit temporary, relief from the heat. This aligns with the forecast for June 3rd, suggesting that the city can anticipate a period of hot weather punctuated by the possibility of sudden downpours and thunderstorms. Residents should remain prepared for a typical early monsoon pattern, characterised by humidity and atmospheric instability.

Given the forecast for high temperatures and a significant chance of thunderstorms, residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Staying hydrated will be crucial throughout the day, especially during the hotter afternoon hours. Light, breathable cotton clothing is recommended. Commuters should be aware of potential traffic disruptions due to sudden rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable for those venturing out.

This outlook for Kolkata weather on June 3rd, 2026, suggests a day where both heat and rain will play a role. The Kolkata temperature is expected to be quite high, making preparedness for a thunderstorm essential. Residents are urged to stay updated on the latest Kolkata weather update as conditions can change rapidly. The overall Kolkata weather forecast points towards a day of considerable variability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).