Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Thunderstorms Expected with a High of 35°C Feels Like

Kolkata is set to experience a day of significant weather activity on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across the city. Residents can expect a considerable dip in comfort levels due to high humidity, with the "feels like" temperature reaching as high as 35°C despite the actual mercury hovering around 29°C for much of the day. This atmospheric instability signals a need for caution and preparation for those venturing outdoors.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 85% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Wednesday, 17 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 4% 9 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 2% 7 km/h 04:00 28°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 06:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 8 km/h 08:00 32°C Thunderstorm 4% 8 km/h 10:00 35°C Thunderstorm 19% 7 km/h 12:00 32°C Thunderstorm with slight hail 48% 13 km/h 14:00 33°C Thunderstorm 82% 7 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The weather forecast indicates a high probability of thunderstorms throughout the day. While early morning hours might see lower rain chances, they are expected to escalate by midday. By 12:00 PM, the probability of rain jumps to 48%, and by 2:00 PM, it reaches a significant 82%, accompanied by thunderstorms. Notably, there's a possibility of slight hail around noon, underscoring the potential intensity of these weather systems. The wind speed is expected to remain relatively light, averaging around 9 km/h, but gustier conditions might accompany the thunderstorms. Heatwave Alert: Central and Western Europe Brace for Heat Wave As Temperatures Forecast To Reach 40°C.

Recent weather observations for Kolkata have pointed towards continuing humidity and heat, creating a challenging environment. This elevated humidity, coupled with the prevailing temperatures, will make the air feel considerably warmer than it is. Air quality reports from yesterday indicated AQI levels ranging from 53 to 89, suggesting that while pollution is a concern, the immediate focus for today will be on the active thunderstorm threat and its impact on daily life.

Given the forecast for thunderstorms and high humidity, residents are advised to take necessary precautions. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the 'feels like' temperature. Umbrellas and raincoats are essential for protection against the intermittent downpours. Commuters should anticipate potential delays due to waterlogging or reduced visibility during heavy rain spells. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially considering the oppressive humidity, and limiting strenuous outdoor activities during the peak thunderstorm hours is a wise measure. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 17 June 2026: Expect Partly Cloudy Skies with a High of 37°C.

The active weather patterns could affect various outdoor activities. With recent headlines showing ongoing Indian Premier League matches involving the Kolkata Knight Riders, players and spectators alike will need to monitor the developing weather situation closely. Any significant shifts in the forecast could lead to match interruptions or require adjustments to playing conditions. Organisers and attendees should remain vigilant for weather updates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 12:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).