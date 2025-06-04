Mumbai, June 4: As of June 4, women beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra are still awaiting the INR 1,500 monthly installment for May 2025. The 11th installment under the scheme, which provides monthly financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), has yet to be credited to their accounts.

Several local reports suggest that the May and June installments, totalling INR 3,000, might be disbursed together in June. However, there has been no official confirmation from the state government. Amid this, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has shared an important update on the Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment. Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment Date: INR 3,000 May-June Payout Likely Soon for Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra, Check Full Details.

Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment Date

Minister Aditi Tatkare has said that the Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment would be disbursed soon. "I assure all the sisters that the scheme will not be discontinued. We first discovered in January that some women working in the government had availed benefits. That was the time when payments were made. Now, misinformation is being spread. Let me make it clear this is a scheme of the Mahayuti government, and it will continue. The May installment will be released soon," Tatkare said.

A fresh controversy has erupted over the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana after it was revealed that several ineligible women state government employees had illegally availed benefits meant for economically weaker sections. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar acknowledged the irregularities, admitting that a “mistake” had occurred in the disbursement of funds. Fraud in Ladki Bahin Yojana: Over 2,200 Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries Found to Be Government Employees, Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare.

Meanwhile, the state government is now facing calls for greater scrutiny and stricter verification processes. Following a wave of complaints, authorities screened 1,60,559 male and female government employees, uncovering that 2,652 ineligible women employees had received benefits under the scheme—despite a clear government resolution stating that government staff are excluded from eligibility.

Many of the beneficiaries in question were reportedly Class III and Class IV employees who submitted applications and received payments. The government is expected to screen another six lakh employees in the coming weeks to root out further irregularities.

Adding to the concerns, an investigation has revealed that approximately 8.85 lakh women have been receiving financial assistance under both the Ladki Bahin Yojana and the NaMo Shetkari Yojana, raising red flags about duplication and potential misuse of state funds.

