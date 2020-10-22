Mumbai, October 22: Brazil health authority Anvisa informed on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died.

Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday cautioned against import substitution under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of the government, saying the country has gone down this route earlier but could not succeed.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis termed Eknath Khadse’s resignation from the party on Wednesday unfortunate and on the latter blaming him for the move, Fadnavis held that he would speak at the right time.

Spain, the country worst affected by COVID-19 in Europe in terms of total caseload, also became the first in the continent to cross the 1 million mark. India's Ministry of Health informed that on a global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. "With consistently falling case fatality rate (1.51 percent presently), it also has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality).

