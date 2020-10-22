PM Narendra Modi wished Union Home Minister Amit shah on his birthday today.
Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020
Meerut: Starting November, electricity bills can be deposited at govt ration shops. Supply Department prepares a plan to felicitate payments through POS machines.
District Supply Officer Neeraj Singh says, "Both customers & Ration dealers will benefit from this new facility." pic.twitter.com/Ue5IzRnWnt— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 22, 2020
Indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette #INSKavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons & sensor suite capable of detecting and prosecuting submarines. It also has credible self-defence capability: Indian Navy
(Visuals from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh) https://t.co/TkI3EIARak pic.twitter.com/4csxKQ91yQ— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020
Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in 'poor' category, as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.(Visuals from area around Akshardham Temple). pic.twitter.com/CvvIrTY7Qn— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020
Mumbai, October 22: Brazil health authority Anvisa informed on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died.
Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday cautioned against import substitution under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of the government, saying the country has gone down this route earlier but could not succeed.
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis termed Eknath Khadse’s resignation from the party on Wednesday unfortunate and on the latter blaming him for the move, Fadnavis held that he would speak at the right time.
Spain, the country worst affected by COVID-19 in Europe in terms of total caseload, also became the first in the continent to cross the 1 million mark. India's Ministry of Health informed that on a global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. "With consistently falling case fatality rate (1.51 percent presently), it also has one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality).
