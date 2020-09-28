Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to hold a sit-in protest today against the three farm laws at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.
A Virtual Bilateral Summit is being held between PM Narendra Modi & Denmark's PM Mette Frederiksen today, hosted by India: Prime Minister's Office.
Karnataka: Passengers arrive at KSRTC bus station in Mangaluru, despite a statewide bandh called by farmers' organisations. The bandh has been called in protest against #FarmBills, land reform ordinances, amendments to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) & labour laws.
India's total recoveries cross 50 lakh mark. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Mumbai, September 28: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday signed all the three Farm Bills. The bills were passed in Parliament amid protest by the opposition.
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport — between May 25 (when domestic flight operations began in the country) and August 25 — handled around 37 percent of the country’s total air traffic movements, data shared by airport operator DIAL showed. DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) informed that this number was at least 21 percent higher than the domestic air traffic the Delhi airport handled during the pre-COVID-19 period.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a series of tweets, Uma Bharti said she underwent a test for coronavirus because she had a mild fever for the last three days. She developed fever while she was visiting the Himalaya mountains
