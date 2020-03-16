Bihar: In view of Coronavirus pandemic, the functioning of the Patna High Court to be restricted to only urgent matters. Madhya Pradesh Governor has written to CM stating that for voting during the trust vote in the Assembly should be done by the 'raising of hands' method. The letter also states that BJP has mentioned in a letter to the Guv that electronic voting system is not available in the Assembly.

Mumbai, March 16: The scare around coronavirus continues to grow not only across the world but in India as well. According to a data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 15 at 11:30 pm, a total of 110 confirmed COVID19 cases were reported across India, including 17 foreign nationals. In the latest update, the Ministry has informed that three people from Rajasthan are now coronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of COVID19 in the country is 13.

In Karnataka, the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner has banned the sale of liquor and orders closure of bars & restaurants in the district until further orders.

In a shocking incident, Congress leader Raju P Nair lashed out at a restaurant based inside the ISKCON Temple complex in Mumbai for allegedly spraying "gaumutra" or cow urine on his hand as a disinfectant. In a series of tweet, Nair, lashed out at the eatery for spraying the animal's urine on his hand before he was to have lunch.

