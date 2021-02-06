New Delhi, February 6: In the wake of the 'Chakka Jam' call proposed to be held on Saturday by protesting farmers against the three new farm laws, security has been heightened in Delhi. The Delhi Police said that around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary & Reserve Forces have been deployed in Delhi-NCR region. "At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry & exit, in view of any disturbance", the Delhi Police said. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

On Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that a total of 20,06,72,589 COVID-19 samples have been tested for up to February 5. Of these, 7,40,794 samples were tested on Friday alone.

In Maharashtra, firefighting operation continues at the godowns in Mumbai's Mankhurd where a fire broke out on Friday. A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in suburban Mankhurd, but there was no report of any injury to anyone so far, officials said.