Maharashtra reports 3,277 new COVID-19 cases today; total tally now at 17,23,135.Currently, 10,38,500 people are in home quarantine and 7,586 people are in institutional quarantine, as per the State Health Department.
Maharashtra reports 3,277 new #COVID19 cases today; total tally now at 17,23,135.
Currently, 10,38,500 people are in home quarantine and 7,586 people are in institutional quarantine, as per the State Health Department pic.twitter.com/sa52fSybNo— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
Three persons were arrested in possession of 130 gold bars weighing over 21 kgs from Kharibari Police station area of Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday.
West Bengal: Three persons were arrested in possession of 130 gold bars weighing over 21 kgs from Kharibari Police station area of Darjeeling district, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/aiwLO2x9tO— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
Jharkhand reports 246 new COVID-19 cases and 458 recoveries today.Total number of cases now at 1,04,688 including 99,532 recoveries, 905 deaths and 4,251 active cases: State Health Department.
Jharkhand reports 246 new COVID-19 cases and 458 recoveries today.
Total number of cases now at 1,04,688 including 99,532 recoveries, 905 deaths and 4,251 active cases: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/tGjqYYMEyv— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
Delhi reports 5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 7,014 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 4,43,552 including 3,96,697 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 7,060 deaths. Active cases stand at 39,795: Delhi Government
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tested positive for COVID-19.
Punjab Government revokes general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out any investigation in the State. CBI will now have to take permission from the State government on a case-to-case basis.
Madhya Pradesh reports 809 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths and 681 recoveries today, as per State Health Department. Total cases in the State now at 1,78,168 including 3,034 deaths and 1,67,084 recoveries. Active cases stand at 8,050.
Madhya Pradesh reports 809 new #COVID19 cases, 6 deaths and 681 recoveries today, as per State Health Department
Total cases in the State now at 1,78,168 including 3,034 deaths and 1,67,084 recoveries
Active cases stand at 8,050. pic.twitter.com/zpGw5r25hy— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
Karnataka reports 1,963 new COVID-19 cases, 2,686 discharges and 19 deaths.Total positive cases in the State rise to 8,48,850 including 8,04,485 discharges and 11,410 deaths. Active cases stand at 32,936: State Health Department.
Karnataka reports 1,963 new #COVID19 cases, 2,686 discharges and 19 deaths.
Total positive cases in the State rise to 8,48,850 including 8,04,485 discharges and 11,410 deaths.
Active cases stand at 32,936: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/uFWeTbiJvf— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
Manipur records 182 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death today. Total number of positive cases stand at 20,558 including 17,259 recoveries, 3,101 active cases and 198 deaths: State Health Department.
Manipur records 182 new #COVID19 cases and 1 death today.
Total number of positive cases stand at 20,558 including 17,259 recoveries, 3,101 active cases and 198 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/YSm3GNMtVS— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020
Andhra Pradesh Government has announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of Hawaldar Praveen Kumar Reddy who lost his life in the terrorist attack near LoC ( Line of Control) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir: Andhra Pradesh CM's Office
Mumbai, November 9: The United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the Covid-19 virus surged across the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday via video conferencing.
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a controversial warning to supporters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that they should mend their ways or they risk having their arms and legs broken and may even get killed.
Over the weekend, the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections took place and the exit polls were also predicted. Joe Biden was declared the 46th US President after defeating Donald Trump.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.