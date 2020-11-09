Mumbai, November 9: The United States became the first nation worldwide to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the Covid-19 virus surged across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday via video conferencing.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday issued a controversial warning to supporters of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that they should mend their ways or they risk having their arms and legs broken and may even get killed.

Over the weekend, the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections took place and the exit polls were also predicted. Joe Biden was declared the 46th US President after defeating Donald Trump.

