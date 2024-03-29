Amaravati, March 29: The TDP on Friday announced its final list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, which included a YSR Congress MP, who joined the party recently. TDP fielded M Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole, who recently quit the ruling YSRCP. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019.

The opposition party also announced the candidature of K Appalanaidu from Vizianagaram, A Lakshminarayana from Anantapur and C Bhupesh Reddy from Kadapa. TDP had finalised the candidates list after taking public opinion. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: TDP Releases Second List of 34 Candidates, Check Candidate Names and Their Constituencies.

With the announcement of four names, TDP completed the process of choosing candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats, it has been allotted as part of the NDA in the state. Besides 17 Lok Sabha seats, TDP was allocated 144 constituencies in the Assembly elections in the state to be held simultaneously on May 13. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: TDP, Jana Sena Announce First List of Candidates.

Under the deal, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.