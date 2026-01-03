Chittoor, January 3: Police in the Palamaner division have booked a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following the alleged sexual assault of his minor daughter on Friday night. The incident took place in a remote village within the Peddapanjani mandal of Andhra Pradesh. According to authorities, the accused was in an inebriated state when he allegedly dragged the girl out of their home and assaulted her in a nearby forested area. The victim was later rushed to a local area hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment. Nagpur Horror: Man Rapes 9-Year-Old Girl in Maharashtra’s Pardi, Gives INR 20 to Victim’s Younger Sister To Stay Silent; Probe Launched.

The victim’s grandmother, who reportedly attempted to intervene and protect the child during the attack, was also allegedly assaulted by the man. Following the incident, the Palamaner police acted swiftly to register a case under the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act, which handles crimes against minors with prioritized legal action. Authorities have launched an intensive search to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene shortly after the incident. Local police officials stated that they are documenting evidence and recording statements as part of the ongoing investigation. Hathras Shocker: College Professor Rapes Several Female Students After Promising Them Good Score in Exam, Films Act; Absconding After Multiple Obscene Videos Go Viral on Social Media.

This case comes amid a series of recent judicial actions in the region aimed at curbing crimes against children. Just weeks prior, a special POCSO court in Chittoor sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for a similar offense, reflecting a toughening stance by the Andhra Pradesh judiciary on child safety and the protection of minors from domestic and external violence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).